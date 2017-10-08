Aura Energy secures approval for uranium project

Aura Energy has received environmental approval by the Mauritian Government for its Tiris uranium project in Reguibat.

The company submitted a mining lease request in the west African country in May 2017, which was subject to approval via a public consultation process and an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA).

“For a uranium project, one of the most important steps in its path to development is [environmental approval],” Aura chief executive Peter Reeve said.

“Achieving this milestone for Aura’s Tiris uranium project on schedule and with the strong support of the Mauritanian Government is another solid step forward for Aura to production and cashflow.”

Aura’s scoping study indicates that almost 5000 tonnes of uranium could be mined in the region over the next 15 years at a capital cost of $50 million, producing a yield of around 332 tonnes per year.