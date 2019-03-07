Attack class defence program to generate thousands of jobs

An Attack class program that will see submarines built in Australia will bring about 2,800 jobs opportunities to Australians each year.

As part of the Attack class program, a Submarine Design Contract was signed in early March.

It comes less than a month after the Strategic Partnering Agreement was signed, and just days after the signing of the Framework Agreement between Naval Group Australia and ASC.

Minister for Defence Christopher Pyne said the signing of the contract between the commonwealth and Naval Group is the first contract inked under the Strategic Partnering Agreement.

“The detailed architecture for the hull, including the placement of main systems, will be developed under this key contract,” said Pyne.

“It’s great to see our Attack class submarines well and truly taking shape,” he said.

The Minister for Defence Industry Linda Reynolds said the Submarine Design Contract is worth $605 million and will see design work progress through to 2021.

“The timeframe for the Submarine Design Contract takes into account the detailed design work required, ensuring we have a mature design which avoids costly rework,” said Reynolds.

“This will help deliver a sovereign, regionally superior submarine capability, which will be built, operated and sustained in Australia.”

The contract is part of the $50 billion investment in the Attack class outlined in the 2016 Integrated Investment Program.

It’s estimated the program will generate an annual average of around 2,800 jobs.