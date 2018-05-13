Search
ARBS 2018 Industry Awards – winners announced

ARBS 2018 Industry Awards – winners announced

By Mike Wheeler 13 May 2018
Editorial
ARBS 2018, Australia’s only international air conditioning, refrigeration and building services trade exhibition, announced the ARBS Industry Awards winners for 2018 at a gala dinner hosted by media personality Tony Squires, held at ICC Grand Ballroom in Sydney.

The awards are now firmly entrenched in the HVAC&R and building services industry and attracted nominees from across all sectors. A panel of industry experts evaluated the nominations based on various criteria such as leadership, sustainability, performance and innovation. The award winners are:

The ARBS Young Achiever Award 2018:

– Jason Harrison – Airmaster Australia

The ARBS Product Excellence Award 2018:

– ACDHUM-LD – Air Change

The ARBS Project Excellence Award 2018:

– F Mayer Refrigerated cold storage/distribution centre – Strathbrook Industrial Services & Danfoss Australia

The ARBS Outstanding Industry Education/Training Award 2018:

– Mobile CO2 Training Unit – Danfoss (Australia) Pty Ltd

The ARBS Software/Digital Excellence Award 2018:

– Clarity – HydroChem

The ARBS Outstanding Service & Maintenance Award 2018:

– A.G. Coombs Group Pty Ltd

The ARBS Hall of Fame 2018 (all nominations receive the award):

– Stephen Gilchrist – CIBSE ANZ

– John Bosci – AIRAH

– Mark Padwick – AREMA

– David Seedsman – AMCA

– Warren Cole – RACCA

