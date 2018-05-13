ARBS 2018 Industry Awards – winners announced

ARBS 2018, Australia’s only international air conditioning, refrigeration and building services trade exhibition, announced the ARBS Industry Awards winners for 2018 at a gala dinner hosted by media personality Tony Squires, held at ICC Grand Ballroom in Sydney.
The awards are now firmly entrenched in the HVAC&R and building services industry and attracted nominees from across all sectors. A panel of industry experts evaluated the nominations based on various criteria such as leadership, sustainability, performance and innovation. The award winners are:
The ARBS Young Achiever Award 2018:
– Jason Harrison – Airmaster Australia
The ARBS Product Excellence Award 2018:
– ACDHUM-LD – Air Change
The ARBS Project Excellence Award 2018:
– F Mayer Refrigerated cold storage/distribution centre – Strathbrook Industrial Services & Danfoss Australia
The ARBS Outstanding Industry Education/Training Award 2018:
– Mobile CO2 Training Unit – Danfoss (Australia) Pty Ltd
The ARBS Software/Digital Excellence Award 2018:
– Clarity – HydroChem
The ARBS Outstanding Service & Maintenance Award 2018:
– A.G. Coombs Group Pty Ltd
The ARBS Hall of Fame 2018 (all nominations receive the award):
– Stephen Gilchrist – CIBSE ANZ
– John Bosci – AIRAH
– Mark Padwick – AREMA
– David Seedsman – AMCA
– Warren Cole – RACCA