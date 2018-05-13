ARBS 2018 Industry Awards – winners announced

ARBS 2018, Australia’s only international air conditioning, refrigeration and building services trade exhibition, announced the ARBS Industry Awards winners for 2018 at a gala dinner hosted by media personality Tony Squires, held at ICC Grand Ballroom in Sydney.

The awards are now firmly entrenched in the HVAC&R and building services industry and attracted nominees from across all sectors. A panel of industry experts evaluated the nominations based on various criteria such as leadership, sustainability, performance and innovation. The award winners are:

The ARBS Young Achiever Award 2018:

– Jason Harrison – Airmaster Australia

The ARBS Product Excellence Award 2018:

– ACDHUM-LD – Air Change

The ARBS Project Excellence Award 2018:

– F Mayer Refrigerated cold storage/distribution centre – Strathbrook Industrial Services & Danfoss Australia

The ARBS Outstanding Industry Education/Training Award 2018:

– Mobile CO2 Training Unit – Danfoss (Australia) Pty Ltd

The ARBS Software/Digital Excellence Award 2018:

– Clarity – HydroChem

The ARBS Outstanding Service & Maintenance Award 2018:

– A.G. Coombs Group Pty Ltd

The ARBS Hall of Fame 2018 (all nominations receive the award):

– Stephen Gilchrist – CIBSE ANZ

– John Bosci – AIRAH

– Mark Padwick – AREMA

– David Seedsman – AMCA

– Warren Cole – RACCA