Aqua TROLL 500 Multiprobe: Your eyes in the field

The In-Situ Aqua TROLL 500 is a cost-effective multiprobe that can be used for spot checks or long-term monitoring. This wireless-enabled sonde provides you with reliable data, fast – reducing monitoring costs and time spent in the field. It has a number of applications including surface water spot sampling and profiling, remote monitoring, aquaculture, long-term drinking water, wastewater or stormwater monitoring and is ideal for wireless water quality networks.

The Aqua TROLL 500 is a rugged probe with wet-mateable sensors. It replaces single parameter instruments and involves minimal maintenance and calibration. The multiprobe is corrosion-resistant and able to withstand harsh environments, giving you accurate sensor readouts. Moreover, the probe connects easily with telemetry, PLC/SCADA or dataloggers, or real-time data is available to download through a wireless connection to the mobile app.

This customisable multiparameter sonde comes with a number of sensors that include: RDO Optical Dissolved Oxygen; actual and specific conductivity; pH/ORP; salinity; total dissolved solids (TDS); resistivity; density; turbidity; temperature and pressure; as well as Ion Selective Electrodes.

Importantly, this device allows you to be mobile. You can use the Aqua TROLL 500 anywhere, whether it is for spot checks or long-term deployment. The auto-configuration and fast sensor response speed up sampling and automated data collection eliminates the need to record data in field logs. You can also take your data with you – the VuSitu Mobile App records data directly from the probe to your mobile device when using it as a handheld.

ThermoFisher Scientific is an authorized distributor for In-Situ Aqua TROLL in Australia. For more information visit www.thermofisher.com.au/AquaTROLL