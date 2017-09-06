APSA, FTA challenge booking cancellation fee increases

On 30 August 2017, Maersk published an industry notice announcing an increase in Booking Cancellation Fees from $100 to $250 per 20′/40′ dry container.

The Australian Peak Shippers Association (APSA) and Freight & Trade Alliance (FTA) have since received reports that other shipping lines are preparing to announce similar increases, APSA Secretariat Travis Brookes-Garrett reported in a statement.

APSA subsequently engaged senior executives at Maersk Line Australia on 31 August 2017 to challenge the increase, finding that it has been introduced due to an increase in container ‘no shows’. Maersk will reportedly provide data shortly to validate the claim.

“APSA maintains the position that two-way accountability should exist,” said Brookes-Garrett. “If shippers and forwarders are faced with punitive cancellation fees, then they should also be compensated by the shipping lines when bookings or containers are rolled.

“In a competitive marketplace, APSA and FTA encourage other shipping lines to consider the realities of Australia’s agri-export economy before the introduction of punitive fees. If accountability exists then it should exist for both the shipper and the shipping line.”

While the increased booking cancellation fees are in effect, Maersk has confirmed that consideration may be given where there are genuine extenuating circumstances.