Apple records all-time revenue for last quarter 2016

Apple has announced financial results for its fiscal 2017 first quarter ended December 31, 2016. The company posted all-time record quarterly revenue of $78.4 billion and all-time record quarterly earnings per diluted share of $3.36. These results compare to revenue of $75.9 billion and earnings per diluted share of $3.28 in the year-ago quarter. International sales accounted for 64 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

“We’re thrilled to report that our holiday quarter results generated Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever, and broke multiple records along the way. We sold more iPhones than ever before and set all-time revenue records for iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Revenue from Services grew strongly over last year, led by record customer activity on the App Store, and we are very excited about the products in our pipeline.”

Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2017 second quarter:

revenue between $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion

gross margin between 38 percent and 39 percent

operating expenses between $6.5 billion and $6.6 billion

other income/(expense) of $400 million

tax rate of 26 percent

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.57 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 16, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2017.