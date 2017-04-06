Apple orders 70 million OLED panels

The Nikkei Asian review is reporting that Apple has order 70 million OLED panels from its biggest electronics rival, Samsung, for its iPhone 8, which goes to market later this year.

The report claims that its source is a supply chain specialist, and that the panels are needed because of their bendable qualities and hat the offer greater power efficiency and brighter displays.

Apple is expected to order up to 95 million panels depending on demands, says the report.

Apple’s iPhone 8 is expected to have a 5.2-inch display, which is in line with its contemporaries. There will be a couple more iterations that are expected to have the traditional LCD. The reason for the OLED screen is that it will accentuate features such as the expected 3D sensor to complement its new front-facing camera.

The iPhone 8 is expected to ship at the end of third quarter in 2017.