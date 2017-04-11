Apple developing its own battery-saving chip

Dialog Semiconductor could be on the verge of losing a supply deal it has with Apple, according to a report out of Reuters.

German bank, Bankhaus Lamp, reduced the Dialog’s rating to ‘hold’ from ‘sell’ after Bankhaus claimed that the Cupertino-based electronics giant was developing its own battery-saving chip, which could replace Dialog’s power management integrated circuit (PMIC) by the end of the decade.

The news saw Dialog’s share price drop by 36 per cent. However, the company is remaining bullish about its financial outlook over the next 12 months.

This announcement comes on the back of last week’s announcement that Apple is intending to replace Imagination Technologies’ graphics chips with one it has developed itself.

"In our view, there is strong evidence that Apple is developing its own PMIC and intends to replace the chip made by Dialog at least in part," Bankhaus Lampe analyst Karsten Iltgen said, referring to power management chips.