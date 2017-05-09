App gives mine sites view of data on portable devices

Micromine, a provider of intuitive software solutions and services for the exploration and mining sector, has launched a new mobile app, Pitram Connect. The app offers Pitram clients access to a detailed, up-to-date overviews of their mine’s data on their smartphones and tablets.

Mine operators can track the performance of their mine’s data on the go, including people, equipment, production and location information. The app is available now on the App Store for iPhone (iOS10 and above) and on Google Play for Android phones (6.0 Marshmallow and above).

Micromine product strategy manager, Gareth Dean, said the app was developed to meet client demands for convenient, 24/7 access to information on their mine’s data.

“Clients are insisting on more information about their data and want to be able to view that information whenever and wherever they want,” Dean said.

“We created the Pitram Connect mobile app to assist all mining business units including production, maintenance, technical services and management to connect them with their mine and give them valuable insights into their data.”

Having up to date, easy to understand information on your mine’s data is a vital part of in real-time decision making. The mobile app provides an overview of a mine sites current status’s needed to support and inform decisions.

The app has all the latest functionality of modern smartphones to create a smooth, efficient and responsive user experience.

Users can easily navigate between the different views; performance, equipment, locations and personnel screens via easy to use icons.

The Pitram Connect mobile app can be used by any Pitram client that has Pitram 4.8 and the PRIS module. Pitram Restful Integration Services (PRIS) allows third party software applications to submit and retrieve Pitram data without needing direct access to the database.

Based on current, industry standard integration technology, PRIS enables any organisation to more easily incorporate Pitram data into their Enterprise information systems.

PRIS utilises the “Restful Service” web service technology and provides a means for any third-party application, including mine design packages, enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, and corporate reporting systems, to extract data from Pitram.

Using this technology, systems can extract data from Pitram without the need for in-depth knowledge of how Pitram data is stored and without risking the integrity of the Pitram data.

Pitram Connect saves time, reduces radio traffic and the likelihood of misinterpretation, allowing the mine controller to focus on maintaining data integrity without interruption.