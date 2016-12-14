App converts helmet to AR device

REYEDR, a start-up from New Zealand has developed a device when fitted to a full face helmet, converts it into a smart augmented reality (AR) device.

The REYEDR Heads Up Display or HUD (with universal helmet mount) combined with the REYEDR smartphone App deliver key information about the bike, route and ride group.

The App is designed to REYEDR provides a safer and smarter connected ride experience for motorcyclists, by presenting useful ride data at eye level.

The HUD connects wirelessly to the smartphone App to improve safety by delivering relevant data, such as speed and navigation at eye level, in the normal field of view.

REYEDR can also auto detect emergency situations and send SOS.

When not riding, the App engages users through social features and performance analytics.