ANSTO to drive new collaborative research precinct in Sydney

The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) will be the anchor institution for an expansive Innovation Precinct south of Sydney at Lucas Heights.

The three tiered development will comprise a deep technology incubator, graduate centre and high tech industry component in close proximity to ANSTO’s state-of-the-art scientific facilities.

The focus is on collaborative research and industry engagement using nuclear science and technology to deliver real world benefits in nuclear medicine, advanced materials, agriculture and food.

The multi-million dollar precinct focuses on innovation to accelerate solving industrial problems, boost technology transfer, bolster emerging industries and support the development of advanced products and services.

The deep technology incubator, nandin, which was officially opened in 2018, is a base for entrepreneurs, start-ups and small to medium sized businesses with a diverse range of businesses already in attendance.

The development expects to house large and small industry partners in the high tech industry centre. Three main areas of focus, Health, Advanced Manufacturing and Industry 4.0, Agriculture and Food build on ANSTO’s contributions to these disciplines using the latest scientific techniques.

In the area of human health, ANSTO produces radioactive substances for enhanced imaging techniques and novel treatments, analyses food and food sources for optimal health studies and measures radiation, explores prevention strategies and contributes to the development of new treatments for cancer.

With the operation of Australia’s only nuclear reactor and accelerator technology, ANSTO investigates the behaviour of materials in extreme environments. Materials science research has links to international project to develop clean fusion energy and advanced nuclear reactors.

Both ANSTO scientists and users from across the world use infrastructure and facilities in the search for enhancements to advanced manufacturing techniques and better food production processes.

The connection with graduates is to provide training and development to create the next generation of researchers, engineers and techno-entrepreneurs, who will shape industries of the future.

The focus of student engagement is to provide a deep learning experience real world experience to graduates and translation work to benefit industry

ANSTO will build on a number of technology transfers including a nano-particulate membrane for waste water solutions, sub-micron particle encapsulation for industrial and medical uses, ANSTO Synroc waste immobilisation technology, a new radiation imaging technology, mineral separation technology, biological and chemical deuteration and contributions to the development of new cancer therapies.

The Innovation Precinct is modelled on the GIANT Innovation Campus in France, which co-located national and landmark infrastructure and expertise.