ANSTO research helps improve laser deposition in additive manufacturing

The use of laser deposition in additive manufacturing for repair and re-manufacture of components in industries such as aerospace and automotive can become more reliable and durable thanks to a new study findings.

The research, carried out in collaboration between Australia’s Nuclear Science ad Technology Organisation (ANSTO), Monash University and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, validates a theoretical model that successfully predicts the residual stresses and critical deposition heights for laser additive manufacturing.

“Directed energy deposition techniques, such as laser cladding, have a huge potential in repair and re-manufacturing of aerospace components, dies and moulds which undergo damage due to cyclic thermomechanical loading. However, the presence of tensile residual stresses in the deposited layer will reduce the fatigue life of restored component,” Prof Ramesh Singh from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay said.

The model was developed by Prof Ramesh Singh’s group from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in association with Prof Wenyi Yan from Monash University.

Laser cladding, which involves depositing molten metal on a relatively cold substrate of steel, creates a complex residual stress profile.

“Understanding the stresses and being able to predict them is very important for additive manufacturing industry. Validated model is very beneficial as further optimalisation of the manufacturing process using this model will be cost effective and saves time,” said Research Scientist and Industrial Liaison Manager Dr Anna Paradowska, who is a co-author of the paper with Dr Mark Reid.

“The model allows you to calculate the laser position rate to achieve a specific height of deposition while minimising the effect of detrimental stresses and maximise the beneficial compressive stresses,” Paradowska said.