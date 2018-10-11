Anglo American to launch road construction in Central Queensland

Anglo American and Banana Shire Council will construct a new 12.5km Three Chain Road to replace a section of Gibihi Road that was closed in November last year.

The road will connect the Leichhardt Highway to the Dawson Highway, across Anglo American’s Dawson mine in Central Queensland.

Anglo American has worked with the Department of Transport and Main Roads to construct and redesign a safer intersection to accommodate increased traffic.

Banana Shire Council mayor Nev Ferrier said, “After giving all of the options due consideration, and taking into account the assessment provided by council’s independent consulting engineers GHD, the Three Chain Road plan was identified as the most practical, cost-effective and suitable option available.

“There are extensive safety issues associated with constructing a road through the gas fields, and it is because of this that the options where the new road came out onto Moura-Theodore Road were eliminated.”

Construction will commence in October this year and be fast-tracked to reach completion by the end of 2019.

Anglo has begun procurement activities, including sourcing major culverts, tunnel arches and other long-lead items.

It will engage locally-based suppliers, quarries and contractors to cover over 100,000 cubic metres of road base.

Anglo American chief executive Tyler Mitchelson said, “The road has been specifically designed for all weather conditions and provides improved engineering to ensure access during times of flood.

“We’ve carefully considered the route to ensure it incorporates feedback from the community throughout our consultation periods and includes important features, such as a dedicated 4.3km road leading to a relocated viewing platform, which will encourage local tourism.”

Gibihi Road was closed due to a mine blast last year.