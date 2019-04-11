AMS Water Metering exhibiting at OzWater19

AMS Water Metering will be exhibiting at OZWATER on stand Q31, displaying their range of Smart Water Meters from Axioma Metering.

The company will be displaying the Qalcosonic W1 ultrasonic water meter which is the new flagship of the QALCO range of metering products. The meter represents a new generation of patented design, wide communication possibilities, IoT technology, impeccable metering accuracy and an outstanding durable housing – and those are just a few of the features that were fulfilled by the dedicated and professional teams working in the Engineering, Innovation and Commercial Departments.

The design features of the QALCOSONIC W1 represents a new technological evolution. Axioma believes that any product must be not only technologically advanced – but also nice to look at. With QALCOSONIC W1, they sought to combine clarity with innovation through the shapes that are found in nature. When creating the device design, their designers looked for inspiration in the shapes that are the most comprehensible to us and that are also the most appealing. The size of this meter and its clarity led us to base the design composition on the humble apple – one of the most familiar items to each of us.

The QALCOSONIC W1meter measures the flow of water using ultrasonic technology. The ultrasonic method is one of the most quickly-developing solutions in numerous sectors, because it can identify and immediately react to the tiniest changes in any system. Together with a high dynamic range, this ensures an exclusive flow metering accuracy and precision even with the smallest water flows. This guarantees a cost reduction of 10-20 per cent.

Other products on display will be the QALCOSONIC F1 (IP68), is designed for measurement of cold and hot water consumption in households and blocks of flats, as well for industrial applications and the QALCOSONIC E3 ultrasonic heat meter which is designed to measure the heat and cooling energy consumption, where data are recorded in two separate registers. The meter is used in the district heating objects (residential houses, companies and organisations, heat supply facilities, etc.).