AMIC welcomes new red meat reform

The Australian Meat Industry Council (AMIC) will engage with members over the coming weeks to discuss the recommendations in the Red Meat Advisory Council’s (RMAC) White Paper ‘A better red meat future’.

The White Paper makes a number of recommendations for updating the red meat sector’s memorandum of understanding. Its goal is to provide a clearly defined strategy to strengthen the value and reputation of Australia’s 82,500 red meat businesses.

AMIC CEO, Patrick Hutchinson, said members have taken an active interest in the development of the White Paper.

“We commend the Independent Taskforce for its work in gathering and assessing the wide feedback from across the sector. We support the broad aims of this exercise, which is about promoting a stronger, more competitive and streamlined industry,” he said.

“We’ll be going out to members in the coming weeks and months to gauge their response to the White Paper and in due course will share our thoughts on the best way forward to ensure greater returns for our members, while driving us all towards a high performing domestic and internationally recognised red meat industry.”

AMIC has been involved in the consultation process around the White Paper development, to ensure its diverse membership, which includes processors, wholesalers, smallgoods and butchers, has been fairly represented.