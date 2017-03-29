Amazon’s Australia ambitions confirmed, coming late 2018

A former senior manager at Amazon has revealed to Fairfax Media that speculation surrounding the company’s intention to come to Australia is well founded, and the e-commerce behemoth will be setting up shop in late 2018.

Brittain Ladd, former Global Logistics Senior Manager for Amazon, told Fairfax that Amazon plans to launch “as many services and products as possible within Australia.”

Ladd shared that Amazon plans to have its full website up and running in Australia in late 2018, at the same time as it launches the Amazon Fresh grocery service, and he said that Australian shoppers will be able to avail of a full Prime Now premium delivery service.

He was not able to reveal whether Amazon would establish its own courier service or use third parties for delivery.