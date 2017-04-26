Amazon planning ‘thousands of new jobs’ in Australia move

Amazon has broken its silence over an impending move to Australian shores, which is expected to shake up competition among domestic retailers.

The e-commerce giant has confirmed it is searching for a “large distribution and fulfilment centre” in Australia with the introduction of services including Amazon MarketPlace, Amazon Prime Now, Amazon Pantry and Amazon Fresh on the cards.

“Amazon Web Services launched an Australian region in 2012, we launched a Kindle Store on Amazon.com.au in 2013, and we now have almost 1,000 employees in the country,” Amazon said.A recently added banner of Amazon’s .com.au domain.

“The next step is to bring a retail offering to Australia, and we are making those plans now.

“We are excited to bring thousands of new jobs to Australia, millions of dollars in additional investment, and to empower small Australian businesses through Amazon Marketplace.”

According to a report in the AFR, more than 1,000 Australian companies already sell their wares on Marketplace, which “gives them access to customers in Australia and overseas.”

“We are optimistic that by focusing on the things we believe customers value most – low prices, vast selection, and fast delivery – over time we’ll earn the business of Australian customers,” Amazon’s statement added.

A former worker for Amazon previously confirmed that the company’s rumoured Australia ambitions were well founded, though this is the first time the e-commerce giant has acknowledged the plans.