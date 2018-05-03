Amazon announces fulfilment centre in South West Sydney

Amazon has announced a new fulfilment centre in Moorebank, South West Sydney. Amazon will begin recruiting immediately for a range of roles including operations, support and technical specialists.

The new 43,000 square metre facility is located in the Goodman Centenary Distribution Centre in Moorebank and provides easy access to the M5 and M7 motorways. The lease of the centre was facilitated by CBRE’s Industrial & Logistics business.

“We are thrilled to be establishing our next fulfilment centre in Sydney and working with incredible people in the local community around Moorebank. Sydney represents another important development for our growth strategy in Australia, following a steady and progressive increase in customer demand,” said Robert Bruce, Amazon Australia Operations Director.

“This new facility builds on the capabilities of our first centre in Dandenong South, allowing us to continue to fulfil our commitment to fast and reliable deliveries for Australian customers.”

The new Sydney fulfilment centre, along with the existing building in Melbourne, will allow Amazon to handle current and future customer demand and speed up delivery to customers across the country, and is planned to start operations in the second half of 2018.