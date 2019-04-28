Amazon announces a record quarterly profit

Amazon has announced financial results for its first quarter, ending March 31 2019. With perating cash flow increasing 89% to $34.4 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $18.2 billion for the previous period last year.

Net sales increased 17% to $59.7 billion in the first quarter, compared with $51.0 billion in first quarter 2018. Excluding the $1.1 billion unfavorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales increased 19% compared with first quarter 2018.

Operating income increased to $4.4 billion in the first quarter, compared with operating income of $1.9 billion in first quarter 2018.

Net income increased to $3.6 billion in the first quarter, or $7.09 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.6 billion, or $3.27 per diluted share, in first quarter 2018.