Altura hauls first lithium shipments to Port Hedland

Altura Mining has begun the process of shipping lithium spodumene concentrate from Altura’s lithium mine at the Pilgangoora project in Western Australia. Haul is now being moved to Port Hedland for first shipment to China.

Qube Logistics is handling hauling from a 40,000t-capacity storage facility in Wedgefield, Port Hedland. Altura currently has rights to up to 30,000t at the facility and Qube will transport around 18,000t a month for the company using a fleet of single and double road trains.

James Brown, managing director of Altura, called it an important step for the company.

“We will continue to focus on working towards this first shipment and subsequent shipments for the remainder of 2018,” he said.

“We remain full focused on the ramp-up, so we can get the project operating at its optimum level as soon as possible.”

Altura delivered its first shipment from Pilgangoora at the end of July. When fully completed, the project’s processing plant is expected to produce up to 220,000t/y at 6 per cent lithium concentrate, a figure Altura hopes to double to 440,000t over time.