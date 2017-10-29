All the winners from the 2017 Prospect Awards

It was a big night for the industry as the winners of the 2017 Australian Mining Prospect Awards took to the stage at Ivy in Sydney.

An annual celebration of the best and brightest of the Australian mining industry, the Prospect Awards is now in its 14th year.

There was a general sense from the winners and nominees of an industry going through a period of great innovation – both technical and workplace – as well as an industry with an increasing emphasis on diversity.

The first winner of the evening was Morris Corporation, which won the Community Interaction Award for its focused employee training methods that have increased employee retention and opportunities.

Engineering group Columbus picked up an award for its research into the bio-ethanolic properties of carob, which grows on trees well suited to the often harsh conditions of the local mining industry.

Centennial Coal and YUMARR won for innovation and mine safety, respectively.

St Barbara’s Gwalia gold mine won hard rock mine of the year and Anglo American’s Moranbah North mine in the Bowen Basin, one of the country’s leading coking coal operations, won coal mine of the year and overall Australian mine of the year.

BGC won contract miner of the year for the second year running, recognising the company’s continued stellar performance, while Grange Resources and Metso Group shared an award for minerals processing.

Finally, Hancock Prospecting chair Gina Rinehart was recognised for her work in mining with an award for her contribution to the industry.

List of 2017 Prospect Award winners:

Community Interaction Award winner: Morris Corporation (sponsor: MEGATRANS2018)

Excellence in Environmental Management Award winner: COLUMBUS Group (sponsor: Metso Group)

Innovative Mining Solution winner: Centennial Coal (sponsor: Austmine)

Excellence in Mine Safety, OH&S winner: YUMARR Automation (sponsor: Flexco)

Hard Rock Mine of the Year winner: St Barbara Ltd Gwalia Gold Mine (sponsor: Atlas Copco)

Coal Mine of the Year winner: Anglo American Moranbah North Mine (sponsor: SEW-EURODRIVE)

Contract Miner of the Year winner: BGC Contracting (sponsor: Atlas Copco)

Minerals Processing of the Year winner: Grange Resources & Metso Group (sponsor: VEGA)

Contribution to Mining Award winner: Gina Rinehart (sponsor: BGC Contracting)

Australian Mine of the Year winner: Anglo American (sponsor: MMD Group)