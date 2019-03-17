ALC welcomes newly released Advancing Freight in QLD Strategy

The Australian Logistics Council (ALC) has thrown its support behind the Queensland Freight Strategy – Advancing Freight in Queensland – released by Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey.

As the Queensland freight task is estimated to grow by 20 per cent over the next decade, the Strategy highlights the importance of building resilience in the supply chain and the crucial role of new technologies.

ALC Chief Executive Officer, Kirk Coningham said it was pleasing to see the Queensland Government recognise the impact that new technologies can have in addressing latent capacity challenges and improving the reliability of the freight network.

“We know Queensland is a State that is heavily impacted by extreme weather events,” he said.

“Just last month we saw the devastation of the flooding in Townsville. ALC supports the Queensland Government’s efforts to mitigate the effect these weather events have on ensuring groceries, medicines and other essential items are delivered to impacted communities,” said Coningham.

“The freight industry is filled with many organisations that are more than willing to help our fellow Australians when times are tough. Anything the Queensland Government can do to help these organisations service those communities is appreciated.”

Coningham acknowledged that Advancing Freight in Queensland did not reference the National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy.

“The freight task does not end at the Queensland border,” he said.

“To have a truly national, efficient and safe supply chain, the Queensland Government must work with the Commonwealth Government to deliver the National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy.”

“The Strategy released today also does not provide concrete funding announcements or a pipeline of infrastructure works. It is also disappointing the Strategy fails to mention the rail connection between Acacia Ridge and the Port of Brisbane.”

“ALC looks forward to reviewing the biennial Queensland Freight Action Plans upon their release,” said Coningham.