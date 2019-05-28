ALC welcomes focus on freight in new Federal Ministry

The Australian Logistics Council (ALC) has congratulated Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his decision to incorporate freight transport as a specific responsibility in his revamped ministerial line-up.

“The Prime Minister is sending an important message to our industry and to the wider community with this announcement,” Kirk Coningham, CEO at ALC said.

“ALC especially welcomes the appointment of Hon. Scott Buchholz as Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport. It is significant that freight transport is now a specific portfolio title within the ministry, and highlights that enhanced supply chain performance will be a priority for the re-elected Coalition Government.”

“ALC also congratulates Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Michael McCormack MP on his re-appointment as Minster for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, and Hon. Alan Tudge MP on his elevation to Cabinet as Minster for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure.”

“We also welcome Hon. Sussan Ley MP as Minister for the Environment, and congratulate Senator Hon. Matt Canavan on again being appointed Minster for Resources and Northern Australia.”

“During the election campaign, ALC released Freight: Delivering Opportunity For Australia which sets out 39 priority actions for the incoming Federal Government that address challenges and opportunities relevant to all modes of freight transport.”

“ALC will be pursuing the matters contained in this publication with the re-elected Coalition Government, and ensuring that supply chain efficiency and safety is appropriately prioritised in government policy making.”

“The most urgent priorities are the finalisation the National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy, establishing the National Freight Data Hub, making certain that electric freight vehicles form part of the National Electric Vehicle Strategy the Government has committed to develop, and doing more to enhance freight infrastructure in Northern Australia, so we can take advantage of the region’s proximity to growing export markets.”

“ALC also congratulates Hon. Anthony Albanese on his appointment as Leader of the Opposition. Given his vast experience in dealing with infrastructure related matters, there is now a genuine opportunity to build a long-term approach to infrastructure planning and investment that is truly bipartisan in nature. ALC hopes to work closely with both the Government and the Opposition in furtherance of that objective.”