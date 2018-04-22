Airlines back plan for drone registry

The world’s airlines are backing the development of a UN-led global registry for drones, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) says.

A rise in near-collisions by unmanned aircraft and commercial jets has fuelled safety concerns.

Rob Eagles, Iata’s director of air traffic management infrastructure, said Iata backed efforts by the UN’s aviation agency to develop such a registry, which could also help track the number of incidents involving drones and jets.

Iata would consider collaborating with the International Civil Aviation Organisation to use the registry for data analysis to improve safety.

The civil aviation body is developing the registry as part of broader efforts to come up with common rules for flying and tracking unmanned aircraft.

“One of the important things we would like to see on a registry as well is the compilation of data which would include incident and accident reporting,” Eagles said in an interview on the sidelines of Iata’s Safety and Flight Ops Conference in Montreal.

Airlines and airport operators are looking to drone registries, geo-fencing technology and stiffer penalties for operating drones near airports. They hope these steps will ensure flying remains safe as hobbyists and companies such as Amazon.com use more drones.

In Britain, the number of near misses between drones and aircraft more than tripled between 2015 and 2017, with 92 incidents recorded last year, according to the UK Airprox Board.

Air New Zealand said in March that a flight from Tokyo with 278 passengers and crew on board encountered a drone estimated to be just 5m away from the Boeing 777-200 jet during its descent into Auckland.

A single registry would create a one-stop-shop that would allow law enforcement to remotely identify and track unmanned aircraft, along with their operator and owner.

“The intention at present is to merge this activity into the International Civil Aviation Organisation registry for manned aircraft, so that the sector has a single consolidated registry network,” the group’s spokesman, Anthony Philbin, said by e-mail.