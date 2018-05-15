AIP to discuss consumer & environmental trends in plastics

The Australian Institute of Packaging (AIP) New South Wales Division will hold a technical seminar entitled “Consumer & Environmental Trends in Plastics: Reuse. Recycle” on 4 July in Parramatta.

All of industry is invited to attend and participate in the important discussion.

The AIP NSW Technical Seminar will be designed as a panel with key topics and trends being discussed openly by the guest speakers allowing interaction and questions to be drawn from the attendees.

The panel will discuss the current global discussion around Plastics and the Circular Economy, oxo degradable plastic, the shift towards Sustainable Packaging, better understanding of the current Recycling Issues and Trends, moving away from single-use plastics and how you can actually make an impact personally by buying recycled products.

Other areas for discussion will be how compostable bioplastics can assist in the diversion of organic waste from landfill and utilising compostable bioplastics for foodservice disposables.

Panelists will include: Paul Klymenko, Chief Executive Officer, Planet Ark, Joanne Howarth AAIP, Managing Director, Planet Protector, Richard Fine MAIP, Founder, Product Development & Sustainability Director, BioPak and Kurt Palmer, Director-AIEN, Business Development Manager – Steinert Australia.