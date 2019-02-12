Ai Group: Government should focus on investments generating real productivity growth

The Australian Industry (Ai) Group has expressed concerns over the risk of slow economic growth in Australia, releasing a pre-budget submission.

“The federal government should go easy on the brakes in the coming federal budget. It should balance its ambition to return to surplus against the risk of slowing an already softening economy,” Ai Group chief executive, Innes Willox, has said.

“Local growth is already looking slower in 2019 than it did just one year ago.”

He said there is a risk that slower growth could undercut some of the mid-year economic and fiscal outlook estimates of tax collections in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

“If this risk firms ahead of the budget in April and while there is still a substantial medium-term task of fiscal consolidation ahead, Ai Group would favour accepting a slower pace of fiscal consolidation in the 2019-20 year.

“This would be preferable to the risk of worsening an emerging slow patch by tightening fiscal policy, in an attempt to preserve the wafer-thin surplus estimated for 2019-20.

“The Reserve Bank of Australia this week confirmed that we face a real and substantial risk of a slower lower economy over the next two to three years. Any further weakening in jobs growth or inflation could even see the cash rate fall to a new record low for Australia,” said Willox.

“Inflation remains well below the Reserve Bank’s target, at just 1.8 per cent per annum. Real wage growth appears to be gradually strengthening as unemployment falls, but the outlook for stronger wage rises remains muted, due to the weak pace of productivity improvements. This means that in most parts of the economy, stronger rises in real wages could only come at the expense of already-flat profitability and business investment.

“In this environment, we need to focus more firmly on investments that can generate real productivity growth, if we are to generate real income growth for us all. To this end, Ai Group proposes modest and well-targeted budget allocations that underwrite meaningful productivity growth and that reinforce social cohesion, with a special focus on measures that can address entrenched youth unemployment, underemployment and skill deficiencies,” said Willox.

The Ai Group suggests that the Australian community needs improved budget investment in:

Skills, education and training – including as a means of addressing some of the structural barriers to employment of segments of the workforce (particularly young people);

Business capability development; and

Innovation and commercialisation.

“A further priority should be maintaining and, indeed, aiming to reach the current permanent migration target of 190,000 per year. There are growing skill shortages across a range of industries and occupations and cutting back would constrain domestic activity. A sound, stable immigration program helps to stabilise the economy and supports income growth across the board,” said Willox.

The policy recommendations proposed by Ai Group in the submission include: