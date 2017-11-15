Advanced manufacturing capability in SA to be increased

A project involving 16 South Australian SME manufacturing companies, global 3D design and virtualisation software company Dassault Systèmes, the South Australian Government, ICT services company ASG, and others, will prepare SA manufacturers for opportunities available only to those with digital capabilities.

The Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) -supported Dassault Systèmes Virtual Shipyard development program will identify and help to bridge the capability gaps of the first 16 SMEs, bringing each up to world-class levels of Industry 4.0 maturity.

“This project is a significant investment from all involved, not only in lifting the overall global competitiveness of Australian manufacturing sector but also to successfully bid for manufacturing work in naval shipbuilding opportunities,” said Dr Jens Goennemann, managing director of the AMGC.

“As detailed in our Sector Competitiveness Plan, there is a real opportunity to do this through higher participation in global value chains and through increasing productivity through Industry 4.0 processes. It takes our core message that Australian manufacturers need to compete on value not on cost to the coalface of industry.”

The goal of increased digital supply chain literacy will see each Australian SME meet a checklist of up to 12 key digital requirements needed to supply tier one defence companies in projects such as the upcoming Future Submarine program. In addition, it will open up opportunities to collaborate with global companies in sectors such as mining, energy and water, and health.

Dassault will develop a six-month intensive education program to deliver digital skills to Australian SMEs, followed by a six-month period mentoring each company in applying these new skills and new technologies within their own manufacturing projects. Skill retention will be assisted through future subsidised software from Dassault and ASG Group, an Australian business IT specialist.

The AMGC, which has contributed $534,152 in co-funding to the project, believes it will lift the international competitiveness of the first round of Australian manufacturers involved. Importantly, it will also qualify them to deliver solutions within the digitally-modelled global supply chains of multinational companies.

The first eight out of 16 participants in the Dassault Systèmes Virtual Shipyard Project are: