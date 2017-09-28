Adelaide an electric vehicle hub

In a press release by the SA government, Adelaide has been announced as now being a hub for SA’s electric vehicle charging network with eight fast charging stations opening today within a new dedicated electric vehicle (EV) parking area, adjacent to the Central Market precinct.

A further 11 charging stations will be installed in the Adelaide Central Market UPark by the end of November.

In a Carbon Neutral Adelaide Partnership, the City of Adelaide and Government of South Australia have collaborated with SA Power Networks, Mitsubishi and Tesla to offer super-fast direct current (DC) charging services.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Hub (the Hub) on Franklin Street, will fully charge a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV providing a 100 per cent electric driving range of 52 kilometres in 30 minutes.

The Hub will also house Tesla Superchargers, which are the fastest charging solution in Australia, providing 270km for Model S and Model X vehicles in just 30 minutes.

The Tesla superchargers are the first of a network of 50 charging points across South Australia, and form part of the agreement between the State Government and Tesla to deliver the world’s largest lithium ion battery, to be built at Jamestown.

This addition also allows Tesla owners to travel from Brisbane all the way through to Adelaide.

Premier Jay Weatherill said, “Adelaide has the ambition of being the world’s first carbon neutral city, and we know that in the future, electric vehicles will be the preferred mode of transport. That’s why we are leading the way by working with electric vehicle manufacturers to install these charging points in our city, and across the state.”