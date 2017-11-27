Adani looking for workers

Adani Australia says the creation of jobs across its Carmichael mine, rail and port projects in regional Queensland is “well under way”.

The next step in the Indian company’s employment strategy will involve the Carmichael coal operation’s mining contractor, Downer Group, touring parts of regional Queensland in the coming weeks to meet directly with jobseekers at employment fairs.

Adani hopes the employment roadshow will help to create a positive outlook for the regions moving forward into 2018.

“As our project continues to move forward, we are excited to bring regional Queensland workers on board to help us start building our mine, rail and port projects,” Adani Australia chief executive Jeyakumar Janakaraj.

“Groups hoping to stop us have failed, because we have already started.”

Adani has confirmed five jobseeker events and plans to announce more in the coming weeks.

Downer’s recruitment drive will initially focus on Rockhampton and Townsville, which have been named as Adani’s fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) hubs for the Carmichael operation.

The first event – the Gear Up Rocky Job Readiness Expo in Rockhampton – takes place tomorrow. It is followed by community engagement outreaches in Woorabinda, Cherbourg, Townsville and Palm Island.

Event dates

Gear Up Rocky Job Readiness Expo – Wednesday November 29

Woorabinda Community Engagement – Thursday November 30

Cherbourg Community Engagement – Monday December 4

Townsville Community Engagement – Tuesday December 12

Palm Island Community Engagement – Wednesday December 13