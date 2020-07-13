Accessing world-class manufacturing innovation

New technologies, including Industry 4.0, are changing the world, perhaps more rapidly now than before the pandemic. Industry is urged to understand and engage with new technology and materials and team up with researchers to gain a market edge. However, SMEs in particular can feel overwhelmed by universities and research institutions. It can be hard to find an effective doorway in.

To help find the doorway while we are still constrained in our movements, Ai Group has arranged a 45 minute virtual tour of one of our leading university engineering departments with a long tradition of industry engagement and partnerships. The tour is on Thursday 16 July at 3.30pm featuring the University of Technology, Sydney (UTS).

You will see UTS’ capability to support industry innovation in manufacturing and engineering. You will also hear of the funding and support options, and meet the UTS people who can help you if you want to explore opportunities or learn more.

In recent years UTS has established an innovative multidisciplinary facility with cutting-edge equipment, an advanced technology development unit with world-class research and application talents, as well as a creative innovation hub with funding support opportunities.

This event will outline opportunities for SMEs to engage with UTS for R&D, rapid prototyping, testing as well as hardware and software products and solutions.