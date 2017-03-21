ABB Ability – digital solutions increase speed, uptime and yield

ABB has launched ABB Ability, its portfolio of digital solutions, which combines ABB’s deep domain expertise with network connectivity and the latest digital technologies and innovations.

ABB Ability helps customers in utilities, industry, transport and infrastructure develop new processes and advance existing ones by providing insights and optimising planning and controls for real-time operations. The results are fed into control systems to improve key metrics such as factory uptime, speed and yield.

The offering builds on ABB’s technology and will enhance customers’ ability to innovate and compete in the emerging digital-industrial marketplace.

Digital offerings provided by ABB Ability include performance management solutions for asset-intensive industries; control systems for process industries; remote monitoring services for robots, motors and machinery; and control solutions for buildings, electric-vehicle charging networks and offshore platforms.

Some of the more specialised offerings address energy management for data centers and navigation optimization for maritime shipping fleets, among many others.

Customers who are already use the portfolio of digital solutions include Shell Oil, CenterPoint Energy, Con Edison, BASF, Royal Caribbean, Cargill, Volvo and BMW.

ABB Ability’s next-generation digital solutions and services are being developed and built on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, based on a strategic partnership with the software company.

New features of ABB Ability include:

•ABB Ability System 800xA, which builds on the automation platform System 800xA. Select I/O, a new addition to System 800xA, is a redundant, Ethernet-based, single-channel I/O system. It supports ABB’s next-generation project execution model, Intelligent Projects, which offers a range of efficiency improvements for automation projects. With Select I/O, customers can undertake major projects on a faster schedule with fewer cost overruns. It uses standardised cabinets that allow installers to digitally marshal signals instead of using labor-intensive marshalling panels. Loop checks can be done before the rest of the system is delivered, minimising the impact of late changes and allowing for project tasks to be executed in parallel.

•ABB Ability Asset Health Center, which is among the first ABB Ability solutions to be launched on Azure is ABB’s next-generation asset performance management solution, Asset Health Center 3.0. It uses predictive and prescriptive analytics and customised models to identify and prioritise emerging maintenance needs based on probability of failure and asset criticality.

•ABB Ability Collaborative Operations – This powerful solution, now being brought to scale across industries, helps customers collaborate more effectively. It allows experts to work together across organization boundaries, using the same data and analytics platforms. It focuses on such outcomes as improving productivity, reducing equipment failures, lowering the cost of asset maintenance and transforming overall business performance. This is done while maximizing security and protecting data, people and assets at every level of integration. The solution has been delivering sustainable, long-term results to early adopters.

•ABB Ability Digital Substation – ABB’s digital substation incorporates fiber optic current sensors and disconnecting circuit breakers to reduce maintenance requirements and the need for miles of conventional cabling. ABB Ability takes these advances several steps further by combining the latest electrical gear with digital sensors and cloud computing. The result is that grid operators can make decisions based on comprehensive, up-to-the-moment information, while predictive algorithms can improve maintenance practices and asset management.

•ABB Ability Smart Sensor – This smart sensor solution, unveiled last year, connects low-voltage electric motors to the Industrial Internet, allowing them to be monitored continuously. The solution, which can be fixed to a motor, transmits data on vibration, temperature, loads and power consumption to the cloud. Alerts are generated as soon as any of the parameters deviates from the norm, allowing the operator to take preventive action before the motor malfunctions. Early indications are that the smart sensor solution leads to a reduction in downtime of motors by up to 70 per cent and extends their lifespan by up to 30 per cent. Acting on the data to optimise the motor’s performance reduces energy consumption by as much as 10 per cent.