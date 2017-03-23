A new technology to charge smartphones

Sony has patented a new technology that is similar to near field communication (NFC) protocol that looks like it will enable one person to use their smartphone to charge another person’s handset.

NFC is a protocol that allows two electronic devices to talk to each other. Electronics giant Sony might be using the technology that will allow people to use their friend’s handset to partially charge their own phone when the battery runs out.

The technology would work like NFC in that the two devices would have to married together in order to work, possibly within 15cm of each other.

The patent application said “The distances over which the wireless communication can be achieved is typically consistent with distances used for wireless electrical power transfer through the power transfer antenna.

“Some embodiments are configured to communicate in accordance with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Near Field Communications (NFC), Transmission Control Protocol (TCP), Internet Protocol (IP), High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI), and/or other such communication protocols and the range of communication is consistent with these standards”.