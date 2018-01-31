$3b Lürssen OPV contract to create 1,000 jobs

Around 1,000 jobs will be created after the Turnbull Government agreed a $3 billion contract with German shipbuilder Lürssen to deliver 12 Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) in Australia.

“The vessels will be delivered by Australian workers, in Australian shipyards, using Australian steel,” said Defence Industry minister, Christopher Pyne.

The project will directly create 400 jobs, according to a government announcement, and a further 600 in the supply chain.

The first two OPVs will be built at the Osborne Naval Shipyard in South Australia, starting this year, and 10 will be constructed at the Henderson Maritime Precinct in Western Australia, from 2020.

The OPV project is part of the Federal Government’s $89 billion continuous shipbuilding program, which will deliver 54 new vessels.

Lürssen will sub contract ASC to build the first two ships in South Australia and are in negotiations with Austal and Civmec to build the 10 ships in Western Australia.

Civmec will provide the steel from Australian suppliers for all 12 OPVs.