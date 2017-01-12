2016 ‘worst year’ for worker fatalities in Victoria

WorkSafe Victoria has called on Victorian workplaces to prioritise safety this year after the state recorded 26 worker fatalities in 2016, the highest number since 2009.

The safety body called 2016 the worst year for fatalities since 2009, which recorded 30 worker deaths.

Of the 26 fatalities last year, 23 were men, with most of them occurring in the agriculture and construction industries.

The highest number of deaths were of workers over the age of 65.

WorkSafe executive director of health and safety, Marnie Williams, said the high number of fatalities last year was “horrific”.

“Twenty-six fatalities in a single year is horrific. It can never be acceptable that any worker in Victoria dies just because they are doing their job.”

Williams added that inspectors visited more than 46,000 workplaces throughout the state and would continue to target high risk sectors this year.

According to SafeWork Australia, the agriculture, forestry and fishing industries are regarded as Australia’s most dangerous industries, followed by the transport, postal, and warehousing sector.

Williams said employers had the responsibility of keeping their employees safe, adding that the safest workplaces are those where employers and employees routintely discussed and acted on safety issues.

“Employers need to constantly reassess the work their employees are undertaking to ensure what they are doing and how they are doing it is safe,” she said.

“Employees need to do the same thing, and speak up if they see something that concerns them.

“If everyone does this, together we can strive to make 2017 a fatality-free year.”