$158m wastewater treatment plant expansion to create jobs

Up to 200 jobs will be created as work is carried out to upgrade the Woodman Point Wastewater Treatment Plant in Munster.

The $158.5 million project will increase the capacity of the wastewater treatment plant by 40 million litres a day, to safely treat 180 million litres of wastewater from homes and businesses located south of the river.

The expansion includes the construction of eight concrete sedimentation tanks which will be 50m in diameter and 6m high, with the capacity to treat 11 million litres of treated wastewater each.

Henderson-based company Civmec and Black and Veatch Australia are working with the Water Corporation on the expansion project, which is expected to be completed by October 2019.

Water minister Dave Kelly said, “The McGowan Labor Government is committed to creating local jobs through local infrastructure projects.

“About 200 workers will be employed during the peak of construction and 15 apprentices at Civmec have been gaining valuable experience working on the fabrication of the concrete panels at their Henderson facility.”