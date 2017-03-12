Wiwynn’s 48V server platform based on next-generation Intel Xeon processor

Wiwynn recently previewed their 48V server platform, M1 at the OCP Summit. Designed to address the growing need for 48V utilisation within servers to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO), the server platform also meets the increasing power demands from emerging CPUs.

Wiwynn is a leading cloud infrastructure provider of high-quality computing and storage products, and also offers rack solutions for data centres. Wiwynn continues its leadership in cloud computing by revealing their first Open Compute Project platform with 48V power technology that is applicable to various class servers and CPUs.

Wiwynn’s M1 server platform is based on the next-generation Intel Xeon processor (codename Skylake) and will implement Vicor’s Factorized Power Architecture instead of a conventional 12V multi-phase scheme. With Vicor’s 48V Direct-to-PoL product families, system designers will be able to implement green distributed system solutions featuring high conversion efficiency, high power density and low distribution loss through a centralised 48V bus bar. Reduction in the VR area footprint near the CPU, transient performance, and peak power delivery are some of the additional performance benefits of using the Vicor solution.

Sunlai Chang, Vice President and CTO at Wiwynn recalled that the benefits of adopting 48V technology to data centres were presented at OCP Summit 2016. They have now implemented the 48V technology in the Wiwynn server platform, M1, which will increase power efficiency and offer the best TCO to data centres.

Vicor’s Vice President for Marketing and Business Development, Robert Gendron comments that enabling Wiwynn’s dedication to providing data centres with the best TCO by workload optimisation and power efficiency with their 48V direct to CPU solution is highly gratifying.

Learn more about the 48V Direct-to-CPU solution on the Vicor website.