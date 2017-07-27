Wake Up To Driver Fatigue And Distraction Monitoring

Operators, regulators, authorities acknowledge the inherent risks of driver fatigue and distraction is implicated in approximately 60 per cent of mining accidents and up to 30 per cent of road crashes while the Federal Government estimates road crashes cost the Australian economy $27 billion per year.



There is also big difference between workers fatigue and driver fatigue and that of high risk and low risk tasks and their associated level of risk. Drivers of mobile plant and vehicles operate within enclosed cabins so there are many additional fatigue (and distraction) effects upon them that may not necessarily compromise safety for a worker in an open environment and low risk tasking.



<em>To download this whitepaper, fill in and submit the form below:</em>