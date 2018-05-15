Volvo Trucks presents second electric truck model

Just three weeks after the unveiling of Volvo Trucks’ first all-electric truck, the Volvo FL Electric, the company is expanding its product range with yet another electric truck. The Volvo FE Electric is designed for heavier city distribution and refuse transport operations with gross weights of up to 27 tonnes. Sales will commence in Europe in 2019.

“With the introduction of the Volvo FE Electric we have a comprehensive range of electrically powered trucks for city operations and are taking yet another strategic step forward in the development of our total offer in electrified transport solutions. This opens the door to new forms of cooperation with cities that target to improve air quality, reduce traffic noise, and cut congestion during peak hours since commercial operations can instead be carried out quietly and without tale-pipe exhaust emissions early in the morning or late at night,” says Claes Nilsson, President Volvo Trucks.

The first Volvo FE Electric, a refuse truck with a superstructure developed together with Europe’s leading refuse collection bodybuilder, Faun, will start operating in early 2019 in Germany’s second-largest city, Hamburg.

“Hamburg, which in 2011 was named European Green Capital of the EU, has worked long and successfully on a broad front to enhance green and sustainable urban development. This applies not least in the transport sector, where electrified buses from Volvo are already being used in the public transport network. The experiences and ambitions from this venture make Hamburg a highly interesting partner for us,” says Jonas Odermalm, Product Line Vice President for the Volvo FL and Volvo FE at Volvo Trucks.