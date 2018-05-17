Victoria government backs hydrogen-fuelled transportation

The Victorian government is supporting hydrogen-fuelled cars, as part of its broader plans for emission reduction. The Victorian government has set a long-term target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Victoria’s minister for industry and employment, Ben Carroll, yesterday helped unveil the Hyundai Nexo, a hydrogen fuelled car making its Australian debut, and the Toyota Mirai, one of the first hydrogen cars sold commercially.

The clean fuel cell technology adopted in the two cars generates zero emissions and offers opportunities in other transport sectors such as buses and trucks given the fast fill times and long driving range.

The two cars were showcased as part of a project by Hydrogen Mobility Australia consortium partners Hyundai, Toyota, BOC Gas, BP, Caltex, Coregas, Hyster-Yale, ITM Power, Siemens, Viva Energy and Woodside to promote the use of hydrogen fuel cells, particularly in the transport sector.

“Hydrogen fuel cell technology is a game changer for transport manufacturing and will boost innovation across the industry,” the state minister for industry and employment, Ben Carroll said.

“We’re a strong backer of innovative technology to drive our transport manufacturing industry forward and minimise our carbon footprint,” he added.

The Victorian government has commissioned Infrastructure Victoria to provide advice on the infrastructure requirements to enable the latest in autonomous and zero emission vehicle technology, including the potential for hydrogen.

The state government has also committed $1 million to help Moreland City Council implement a renewable hydrogen refueling station to transition local government vehicles to a zero emissions fleet.

Last month, the Victorian government announced the world-first Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain Pilot Project to produce hydrogen in the Latrobe Valley which will create local jobs.

The project will see liquefied hydrogen produced from Latrobe Valley brown coal transported to Japan for use in fuel cell electric vehicles and power generation, with carbon emissions required to be secured via carbon capture and storage technology.