Vicor’s latest Cool-Power ZVS buck regulator with higher current offering

Vicor presents the PI3525-00-LGIZ, the latest addition to the Cool-Power ZVS buck regulator portfolio with a 48V (3060Vin) input.

With a higher current offering to the existing PI354x portfolio, the PI352x enables scalable power options for 48V Direct to Point of Load (PoL) applications. The PI3525-00-LGIZ is a 5V output regulator, supplying up to 20A, and packaged in a 10x14mm LGA SiP package.

Offering the same industry-leading features of Vicor’s existing 48V Cool-Power ZVS buck regulators, the PI352x range extends performance by delivering twice the power of the PI354x regulators using only a 40 per cent larger package. The PI3525-00-LGIZ requires only an output inductor and minimal passives for a complete cost-effective design that consumes less than 740mm² of PCB space. The PI352x regulators can be easily paralleled in combinations of up to three regulators, and scaled to support applications with even higher load currents.

The PI352x family of regulators addresses the growing need for 48V Direct to PoL solutions in lighting, communications, automotive equipment, and data centre applications among many more. The Cool-Power ZVS regulators deliver high power density and high efficiency while offering simple operation.

For more information about the Cool-Power ZVS buck regulator portfolio, please visit the Vicor website.

Vicor and Cool-Power are trademarks of Vicor Corporation.