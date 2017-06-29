Search
Seeing Clearly – Heightening Visibility For Vehicle And Machine Operators

By Matthew Norris 29 June 2017
Vehicular Collisions (V2P, V2V, V2I) are one of the most significant safety events that occur in all Industries. While there are numerous standards and guidelines (ISO 5006 / 16001) for mitigation of Operator Visibility / Collision Avoidance around machines, equipment and vehicles, they are still not being implemented as mandatory in the workplace. This whitepaper looks at the real-time Camera Viewing and Radar Proximity Detection solutions available that will make operating vehicles and equipment safer.

