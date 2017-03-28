SafeWork NSW campaign targets workers digging into live electricity cables

SafeWork New South Wales has launched a new safety campaign together with the state’s energy networks to prevent construction workers from digging into live electricity cables.

The ‘Don’t Know, Don’t Dig’ campaign comes after a 65 per cent increase in underground cable strikes in the Sydney are over the past two years.

It was launched in collaboration with Endeavour Energy, Ausgrid, Essential Energy and Dial-Before-You-Dig with a focus on providing workers and manager, tips on preventing damage to electricity cables. It also involves an educational video that raises awareness of the issue.

Endeavour Energy’s general manager for safety, human resources and environment, Andrew Pitman, said identifying what is underground can save a worker’s life.

“Only one in four workers that reported underground cable strikes over the past two years had Dial-Before-You-Dig plans as required under NSW law,” he said.

“This campaign is designed to keep workers safe, prevent damage and disruption to electricity supplies and avoid businesses facing large financial penalties for negligent behaviour.”

Pitman added that excavation safety involved knowing the environment, knowing the correct tools and equipment, and knowing the right measures to minimise damage while getting the job done.

SafeWork NSW acting deputy executive director Jodie Deakes said, “Being aware of the risks of electric shock or serious burns from striking live electricity cables while excavating is critical and the message is simple; if you don’t know, don’t dig.”