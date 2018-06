Moxa has launched new high-power smart PoE switches: the EDS-P506E-4PoE Series. This innovative series provides up to 60 W per PoE port with a 180 W total power budget, enhanced security, and smart PoE power management to deliver uninterrupted data, video, and power over Ethernet even when subjected to harsh EMI and surge conditions.

event.moxa.com

http://event.moxa.com/MAU/event/high-power-poe/index.htm