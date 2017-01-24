Gruyere gold project receives environmental approval

The Gruyere gold project joint venture between Australia’s Gold Road Resources and South Africa’s Gold Fields has received its environmental approval from the Western Australian Government.

Gold Road managing director and chief executive Ian Murray said the environmental approval was an important step and cleared the path for the project’s mining proposal, project management plan and works approvals.

“We anticipate receiving these final approvals in February 2017, immediately following which we will commence construction of the processing plant and development work on the Gruyere open pit mine,” Murray said.

Gold Road agreed to a 50:50 joint venture partnership with Gold Fields to develop and operate the Gruyere gold project, which is about 200km east of Laverton in the Goldfields region, in November 2016.

Under the agreement, Gold Road is continuing to manage the site during a transition period of up to six months before Gold Fields becomes project manager on a ‘no profit/no loss’ basis.

Meanwhile, Gold Road has completed work to dismantle, relocate and install 300 rooms of accommodation for the site village. It has now started to erect the units, which it expects to complete in March.

Work to dismantle, relocate and install the second 300 rooms for the accommodation village will start next month and be completed in the June quarter, Gold Road added.