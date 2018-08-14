Fifteenth Food and Beverage Industry awards night sells out

The Food and Beverage Industry awards will roll into its fifteenth year with a full house.

The sell-out event features companies from across Australia and New Zealand that have a focus on health, safety and trends that continue to make the industry thrive.

The event will be at the at Dockside, Cockle Bay Wharf, in Sydney. It celebrates the success of dozens of companies that have made it as finalists this year.

Event-goers will be able to sink their teeth into an evening of food, drinks and festivities on the 16th of August.

The awards program recognises successful and innovative people in the industry.

The categories are:

Health Foods – Sponsored by JCurve Solutions

Beverage of the Year – Sponsored by Vega Australia

Packaging Innovation – Sponsored by Jet Technologies

Innovative Technology of the Year – Sponsored by NHP

Best in Design – Sponsored by Wiley

Paddock to Plate – Manark Printing

Food Safety Equipment and Materials – COG Advertising

Ingredient Innovation

Meat, Poultry and Smallgoods

As well as the chance to win in their category, finalists are also automatically entered for the ‘Best of the Best’ award, sponsored by Flavour Makers.