Australian distributor bought by Indian-backed consortium

Australian distributor Select Food Service has been sold to an Indian-backed consortium for an undisclosed sum.

Select distributes Food, Snack & Beverage products to restaurants, cafes, hotels, nursing homes, childcare providers, and convenience and independent retail outlets across Victoria.

Shabeg Bhatia, the new Director of Select Food Group, said: “The acquisition represents a commitment by our investment team to invest in Australian Food Distributors and Food Retailers, backing management teams. We expect to invest similarly in bolt-on acquisitions which complement the Select Food Group business.””

Mergers and Acquisitions advisor to the Select Food Group board Emil Parthenides said the private Indian-backed consortium would provide Select with a capital injection for further acquisitions to cater to its growing customer footprint.

Select Food Group was one of 14 businesses included in the proposed $240M Hudson Food Group IPO in June 2016.