Australia’s first smart drink wins global beverage award

Smart drink Shine+ has been rewarded for its charitable efforts at the World Beverage Innovation Awards.

Taking home ‘Best Corporate Social Responsibility’, the Sydney born start-up was recognised for its partnership with ‘Water Is Life’ – providing one day of clean drinking to someone in need for every bottle of Shine+ sold. To date the company has already donated over 250,000 days of clean drinking water.

The World Beverage Innovation Awards are designed to celebrate excellence and innovation across every category of the global beverage industry. Presented at Drinktec 2017 in Munich, Germany, the judging panel considered over 200 entries from over 33 countries in 25 categories.

The company was also a finalist in the ‘Best New Beverage Concept’ category, competing with conglomerates such as Pepsi Co and Diageo.

“It’s a real honour to be a part of this prestigious event, and an even greater one to win an award. We feel incredibly lucky that all our hard work has been recognised and for such a vital cause. Over 780 million people in the world lack access to safe water and it was core in our vision to build a way we could also give back as well as help everyday Australians be at their best,” said CEO & Co-Founder of Shine+, Stephen Chapman (pictured, right).

Inspired by the rising consumer demand for healthy functional beverages and ways to reduce mental fatigue and stay sharp, Shine+ leads the way in a growing market of natural nootropics. Designed to increase alertness, clarity, concentration and memory, nootropics are clinically proven to improve cognitive function – becoming very popular in Silicon Valley and Ivy League Schools.

The drink contains natural ingredients such as Ginkgo Biloba, Green Tea Extract (with L-Theanine), Turmeric and other ingredients known to support mental function such as Siberian Ginseng and Vitamins B6 and B12.

The company is on track to achieve their goal of selling one million bottles in their first year of operation, and therefore donate one million days of clean drinking water to people in need.