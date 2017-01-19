Categories
- Automation and Robotics
- Chemicals
- Electronic Components
- Fluid Handling
- Food & Beverage Processing
- Hand and Power Tools
- Health & Safety
- Industrial Computers and Software
- Industrial Consumables
- Industrial Networks
- Logistics and Supply Chain
- Machining and Tooling
- Materials Handling and Access Equipment
- Metal Fabrication
- Mining
- Motors, Drives and Gears
- Occupational Hygiene and Environmental
- Packaging and Labelling
- Plastics and Mouldings
- Pneumatics and Hydraulics
- Process Control
Featured Products & Services
Latest Manufacturing, Industrial and Mining News
Thermo Fisher custom designs integrated water solution for Ichthys project
19.01.2017 - Thermo Fisher Scientific supplied an integrated solution to ...
High performance polymer solves CIP pump service life issue for Euro Pumps
18.01.2017 - Cut to Size Plastics recommended a high performance polymer ...
New anti-static Ion Air Cannon is CE, UL and RoHS certified
17.01.2017 - EXAIR’s new Ion Air Cannon has been tested and certified to ...
VISION BY METRIX AUTOMATION
Latest Products & Services
FOR ADVANCED MACHINES & AUTOMATION PROJECTSSamba Hardware by Metrix
Upgrade your low-end projects with an elegant HMI screenUNISTREAM BY METRIX AUTOMATION
Metrix Automation is the New Australian Distributor for Unitronics ...G8 SERIES HEAVY DUTY DRIVE CHAIN BY TSUBAKI
In the development of the latest G8 products, developers extensively ...JAZZ & M91 BY METRIX AUTOMATION
FOR SIMPLE PLC CONTROL—WITH TEXT-ONLY HMI + KEYPADG8 SERIES NEPTUNE CHAIN BY TSUBAKI
The Tsubaki Neptune Series is a top quality carbon steel chain ...
Latest Suppliers
Metrix Automation
20.01.2017 - Metrix Automation is the New Australian Distributor for Unitronics ...
Tsubaki Australia
20.01.2017 - Tsubaki Australia Pty Limited is a subsidiary of the Tsubakimoto ...
Thermo Fisher Scientific
09.12.2016 - Thermo Fisher Scientific is the world leader in serving science, ...