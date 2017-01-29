Categories
- Automation and Robotics
- Chemicals
- Electronic Components
- Fluid Handling
- Food & Beverage Processing
- Hand and Power Tools
- Health & Safety
- Industrial Computers and Software
- Industrial Consumables
- Industrial Networks
- Logistics and Supply Chain
- Machining and Tooling
- Materials Handling and Access Equipment
- Metal Fabrication
- Mining
- Motors, Drives and Gears
- Occupational Hygiene and Environmental
- Packaging and Labelling
- Plastics and Mouldings
- Pneumatics and Hydraulics
- Process Control
Featured Products & Services
Latest Manufacturing, Industrial and Mining News
FUTEK’s submersible load cells for performance testing of medical devices
29.01.2017 - FUTEK has introduced a new submersible load cell for interventional ...
Enerpac’s portable solution ensures flexibility and safety for load testing tool
29.01.2017 - Turnkey engineering specialist, Mr Lift It is using a portable ...
Second hand Gorman-Rupp pump continues to operate without parts replacement
29.01.2017 - A Wagga Wagga-based sand quarry purchased a second hand Gorman-Rupp ...
MIG Gun Parts & Consumables
Latest Products & Services
Welding with a genuine Bernard MIG gun means less downtime, ...Flux Cored Wires
Hobart flux-cored wires offer high quality, repeatable performance ...Miller Digital Infinity Series
These helmets have a huge viewing area with wide screen format, ...WIA Inverter Series
WIA’s range of inverter welding machines are portable & easy ...Miller Arc & TIG machines
Miller’s range of Arc & TIG welders are high quality and offer ...VISION BY METRIX AUTOMATION
FOR ADVANCED MACHINES & AUTOMATION PROJECTS
Latest Suppliers
Enware Australia
30.01.2017 - Enware is an Australian owned and operated manufacturer and ...
Testo
24.01.2017 - Testo Australia is a wholly owned subsidiary of Testo SE. Testo ...
Metrix Automation
20.01.2017 - Metrix Automation is the New Australian Distributor for Unitronics ...